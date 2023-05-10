The Lake Placid Garden Club awarded four college scholarships to graduating seniors from the Lake Placid area during an awards ceremony on Thursday, April 27. There were three academic scholarships and one vocational /career scholarship of $1,000 each with the option to apply for a continuing scholarship next year of $500 each. Presenters were Garden Club President Jennifer Marsh and Scholarship Committee Chairperson Stephanie Moreo.
Seniors honored for 2023 were: Natalie Flores, Vocational/Career Education Scholarship for a degree in surgical technology; Hannah DeYoung, Academic Scholarship for sonography; Jaquelin Vazquez, Academic Scholarship for nursing; and Lidia Reducindo, Academic Scholarship for nursing.