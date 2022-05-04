LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club members would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all sponsors, ad purchasers, ticket buyers, hostesses, workers and private donors who made our Holiday Home and Garden Tour in December a huge success.
The club’s scholarships, camperships and sponsorships awarded funds this year greatly exceeded the Garden Club’s expectations. The following students were awarded scholarships for 2022-23:
Meredith Shin — a Lake Placid High School graduate who will be attending the University of Florida and majoring in microbiology and cell science.
James Swaford — a Lake Placid High School graduate who will be attending the University of Florida and majoring in agriculture operations management.
Lake Goodwin — a Lake Placid High School graduate who will be attending the criminal justice program at SFSC.
Sayra Cortes — a Lake Placid High School graduate who will be attending SFSC and majoring in landscape architecture.
The Lake Placid Garden Club also awarded three students camperships to attend Wekiva Springs Camp this summer. Also, the club sponsors two students who will be attending the Archbold day camp.
The Lake Placid Garden Club will be having its Holiday Home and Garden Tour on Dec. 3.