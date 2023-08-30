Founders Garden Club display

Display at the Avon Park Library with invitation to join the Avon Park Founders Garden Club. The club will start its 2023-24 garden club year on Thursday, Sept. 14 with a meeting at the Avon Park Public Library.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Avon Park Founders Garden Club will start its 2023-24 garden club year on Thursday, Sept. 14 with a meeting at the Avon Park Public Library. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. with a welcome to returning members as well as new members.

President Andrea Albritton will present the programs and events to take place over the coming year.

