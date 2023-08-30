The Avon Park Founders Garden Club will start its 2023-24 garden club year on Thursday, Sept. 14 with a meeting at the Avon Park Public Library. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. with a welcome to returning members as well as new members.
President Andrea Albritton will present the programs and events to take place over the coming year.
The National Garden Club will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and a list of 100 activities for garden club members to participate in was compiled and sent to each garden club. Garden club members may choose which activity they would like to do, individually or as a group.
For information about the Avon Park Founders Garden Club, phone 863-452-1927 or 863-443-3079.