LAKE PLACID — On Dec. 14, Garden Therapy was held at the Meadowcroft gazebo. Members of the Lake Placid Garden Club — Marian Chambers, Karen Denning, Mary Flummer, Elizabeth Heller, Laura Krumm, Jennifer Marsh, Joyce Miles and Sandy Rosch — created 18 Christmas arrangements and filled 18 goodie bags for the residents of Orchid Cove.
“I am certain the residents of Orchid Cove were thankful for their handmade Christmas gifts,” said the Club. “Thank you to all who participated and wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”