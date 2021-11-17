LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club wish to give a big thank you to everyone who contributed to Manna Ministries at the club meeting held on Nov. 10 at the Town Government Center. Anita Hurley, director, indicated the total food weight was 1,444 pounds. “which was amazing,” said the Club. “Everyone’s kindness will feed many hungry people in Highlands County.”
The Lake Placid Garden Club would also like to give a big kudos to Nick Price, Garden Club member, whose hard work on this project exceeded expectations.