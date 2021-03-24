LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club continued their Acorn Project last week. “On March 19 at 7:40 a.m. (with our eyes barely open due to the time change), Sandy Rosch, Karen Denning and Peter and Sandy Otway, made our way to Royce Ranch to talk to our rapidly growing acorns,” the club said. “We began the morning by weeding, then we planted our baby seedlings that we had started a month ago into larger pots. We will be anxious to see how they are doing next month.”
At 9:30 a.m. the next shift, Agnes and Bill Smith, Carol Lambert and Richard Smith took over. “Thanks to our two new volunteers that assisted with our ongoing fun and rewarding project.”