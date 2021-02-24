LAKE PLACID — On Feb. 19 at 7:30 a.m. Karen Denning, Sandy Rosch and Peter and Sandy Otway made their morning trek to Royce Ranch. They began the weeding process and then Tessie Offner, Florida Wildlife coordinator, asked if they would plant some “tall” young adult plants into new pots so they would have more room, new soil and fertilizer so that they could spread their wings.
The next shift, Agnes and Bill Smith and Brenda and Julie (Ridge Rangers), continued the project until 11 a.m.
“Thanks to all that played in the dirt and we extend the invitation to others to join us with this rewarding project,” the Club said.