LAKE PLACID — Nine Lake Placid Garden Club members met for their Garden Therapy program at the Meadowlake gazebo on Tuesday, Sept. 14, to make 18 lovely arrangements to deliver to Orchid Cove (former name Lake Placid Health Care Center). The talented ladies who participated were Joyce Miles, Jennifer Marsh, Mary Flummer, Marian Chambers, Sandy Rosch, Elizabeth Heller, Laura Krumm, Karen Denning and Trudy Ricketts.
Incidentally, Trudy is 96 years young and has been in garden therapy since 1988.
“Thank you to all who helped make these beautiful arrangements for the residents of Orchid Cove. See you again next month,” said club members.