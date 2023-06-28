The Garden Club of Sebring held the last general meeting for the 2022-2023 Season on May 17 at the Sebring Civic Center. It was a very busy meeting as the officers for the next two years were installed and presented to the membership. Also during the meeting, due to the success of the fundraiser, the club was able to award two scholarships to Sebring High School graduates.
A great luncheon followed the festivities and the hostess chair provided a beautiful cake that was adorned with real flowers. After lunch many members enjoyed a craft session and adorned straw hats to wear for the summer. Scarlet Bergner provided the decorations for the hats.