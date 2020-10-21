LAKE PLACID — On Oct. 7, Placid Lakes Town Hall met with 12 members of the Lake Placid Garden Club to work their “magic” on several unique craft items (elves, books and spoons).
They worked from 1:30-4 p.m. finishing up the gift items that will be for sale at the Holiday Cafe. Location of the cafe will be at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid and will be open for business at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 5.
For information and tickets, call Julie at 702-994-9739 or Brenda at 561-201-2130. Come and join us for our annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour.
Note — event will be COVID-19 compliant.