LAKE PLACID — Members of the Lake Placid Garden Club continued their Little Acorn Project on Oct. 21, when Karen Denning, Sandy Rosch and Linda Logan made the trek to Royce Ranch to work at the nursery. A lady from FFWS named Alicia helped weed, weed and more weeding at the first shift from 8-9:30 a.m. Carol Lambert and Bill Smith arrived to work the second shift from 9:30-11 a.m.
The newly planted trays of about 60 plantings had new seedlings that survived and were growing nicely. Soon it will be time to move the infants to toddler status into larger pots. “Thanks to all and see you next month,” the Club said. “Hopefully, it will be a bit cooler in November.”