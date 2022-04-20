LAKE PLACID — On April 11, six Lake Placid Garden Club members traveled to Orchid Cove with their flowers to make arrangements with the residents. Karen and Chuck Denning, Laura Krumm, Jennifer Marsh, Sandy Rosch and Marian Chambers attended.
The residents were so happy to be able to have visitors and participate in the fun of creating beautiful arrangements, and there were 15 residents who attended.
The club members had not been to Orchid Cove in person since the COVID restrictions. All attending wore masks and followed COVID guidelines at Orchid Cove.
Thanks to all who helped and the call goes out to all members who wish to participate in this heartwarming project. Flowers and greenery are needed each month in order to make enough arrangements.