LAKE PLACID — On a beautiful Oct. 12 morning, six Lake Placid Garden Club members met at the Meadowlake gazebo to create lovely arrangements (from their gardens) for the residents of Orchid Cove (formerly Lake Placid Health Care Center).
The ladies made 20 arrangements for the residents’ enjoyment.
“Thanks to those who were so creative with this wonderful project,” said club officials. “See you next month. And if you are interested in helping, just go to the gazebo the second Tuesday of the month, the more the merrier.”