Garden therapy at Meadowlake gazebo

Lake Placid Garden Club members met at the Meadowlake gazebo to create cheery spring arrangements for the Lake Placid Health Care Center residents. Sandy Rosch, Mary Flummer, Marian Chambers, Pat Reiser, Laura Krumm. Photo taken by Karen Denning.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, April 13, several Lake Placid Garden Club members met at the Meadowlake gazebo to create cheery spring arrangements for the Lake Placid Health Care Center residents. Thanks to Sandy Rosch, Mary Flummer, Marian Chambers, Pat Reiser and Laura Krumm. Karen Denning took the photo. Joyce Miles provided the pics that spruced up the arrangements. Hopefully, Garden Club members will soon be able to enjoy the interaction with the health care residents as everyone loves the time they get to spend with those who can participate in this rewarding garden project.