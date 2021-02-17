LAKE PLACID — On Feb. 2, members of the Lake Placid Garden Club met at the Meadowlake gazebo to create beautiful arrangements to be given to the Lake Placid Health Care residents. Sharon Diaz, Marion Chambers, Jennifer Marsh, Laura Krumm, Sandy Rosch and Karen Denning made 18 arrangements using their own garden trimmings. Joyce Miles donated crocheted pics with hearts for the arrangements. “Thanks to all who donated their time and effort and I am sure the residents will appreciate their “Valentine” plants,” the Club said.
Garden Therapy for Feb. 2
- Special to Highlands News-Sun Courtesy LP Garden Club
