Florida’s fall vegetable gardening starts in early August. Although, you probably should be thinking about it in May when Florida’s spring harvest is coming to a close. The more prep time you have, the easier your job will be when planting time comes. Nevertheless, don’t be discouraged, because in Florida we grow vegetables all winter long. The “what” and the “when” are what you will need to learn.

The “what” is anything you like to eat. Most vegetables grow just fine in Florida. In fact, Florida produces a lot of the produce for the United States during the winter months. Some vegetables are harder to grow here due to special circumstances, like asparagus, which generally relies on a winter dormancy period to produce. This makes asparagus difficult to grow below zone 8. But those circumstances are few and far between. So, get ready to think about starting that garden and growing your own food.

