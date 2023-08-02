Florida’s fall vegetable gardening starts in early August. Although, you probably should be thinking about it in May when Florida’s spring harvest is coming to a close. The more prep time you have, the easier your job will be when planting time comes. Nevertheless, don’t be discouraged, because in Florida we grow vegetables all winter long. The “what” and the “when” are what you will need to learn.
The “what” is anything you like to eat. Most vegetables grow just fine in Florida. In fact, Florida produces a lot of the produce for the United States during the winter months. Some vegetables are harder to grow here due to special circumstances, like asparagus, which generally relies on a winter dormancy period to produce. This makes asparagus difficult to grow below zone 8. But those circumstances are few and far between. So, get ready to think about starting that garden and growing your own food.
The “when” will be one of the keys to your success. Learning the warm-weather vegetables and cool-weather vegetable planting dates should be a game changer. For instance, commercial tomato growers often have their Florida crops in the ground by the end of July. They are hoping for an early harvest in October when the cool nights allow for better pollination. They generally plant bush tomatoes that come into bloom at one time and produce a crop all at once. These are known as determinant tomatoes. Homeowners often prefer to plant vine tomatoes or indeterminant tomatoes that produce continuously on the new growth. These can be harvested throughout the winter if they are protected from the cold.
Cool-season vegetables – like spinach, cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli – are planted in early October in Central Florida. They are not bothered by most cold temperatures during Florida’s winter and if the weather is too warm, they may bloom early, and they won’t be edible. Timing is everything when it comes to Florida vegetable gardening and each vegetable has its own requirements.
Because there is so much to learn, UF/IFAS Extension, Highlands County offers a vegetable gardening workshop every August to get you pointed in the right direction. This year the class is on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. We’ll give you a 100-page booklet to take home as a reference that includes planting dates for most vegetables and a lot more valuable information from the University of Florida. The cost of the class is $10 with a small handling fee if you sign up online.
The class is held at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center’s Sam Polson Auditorium. To register for the class, call the Extension office at 863-402-6540. You can also stop in and register in person. The office is the glass doors in the middle of the Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd., Sebring. To stay in touch with horticulture in Florida’s Heartland you can find and follow me on my Facebook page, Hometown Gardener. Or email me at davidaustin@ufl.edu.
