Texas Zoo Giraffe Dies

This undated photo provided by the Ellen Trout Zoo shows giraffe Twiga at the zoo in Lufkin, Texas. Twiga, who was found dead early Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the East Texas zoo at the age of 31, was among the oldest giraffes being cared for by humans.

 GORDON HENLEY/ELLEN TROUT ZOO via AP

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — A giraffe named Twiga who died over the weekend at an East Texas zoo at the age of 31 was among the oldest giraffes being cared for by humans.

Twiga was found dead Saturday morning at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, a city of about 34,000 about 170 miles (273 kilometers) southeast of Dallas, said the zoo’s director, Gordon Henley.

