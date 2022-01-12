SEBRING — Reverend Willie Hayes, Pastor of The Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church of Sebring, presented two $500 scholarships on Dec. 19 as part of the continued legacy of excellence in education in honor of Rev. Laura M. White. The scholarships were presented to Courtney Blueford and Imani Culpepper.
Courtney Blueford is currently a student at South Florida State College pursuing a career in biology. She is an active and faithful member of Trinity Church of Sebring, where Kimberley R. Smith is her pastor. After graduation, Courtney plans to apply to veterinary school to pursue a career in veterinary medicine and become a veterinary pathologist.
Imani Culpepper graduated from Florida A&M Law School of Orlando, Florida on Dec. 10, cum laude, with the degree of Juris Doctorate. Imani grew up in Sebring and was a faithful and active member of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. After graduation, Imani would like to start a job as a junior associate then eventually open her own law firm.
Congratulations scholars!