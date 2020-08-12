TROY, ALABAMA — Kimberly Gunn of Sebring graduated from Troy University during summer semester/Term 5 of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Gunn graduated with the Master of Science in Criminal Justice degree.
Updated: August 12, 2020 @ 7:10 am