The Highlands Art League announces new board members, officers and staff. Larry Felder is now president of the Art League, Deb Klipper is secretary, and Marcia Davis is treasurer. Laura Clay and Leonard Timm have joined the board, and Gloria Peters remains active on the board as past president. Jessica Swafford of Avon Park has joined the staff of the Art League as office manager, and Jeremy Childrey of Sebring has joined the Highlands Museum of the Arts as gallery manager.

