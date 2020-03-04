AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to present the Art of Linda D. Beardsley in the HCA Museum Gallery, Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
Artists reception will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. There will be refreshments and a Peter Powell Roberts print raffle. Open to the public and admission free.
The show will be up through the month of March. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
As a member of the Art League of Alexandria in Virginia, Linda D. Beardsley studied under award winning artists including, but not limited to, Seth Haverskamp, Dan Thompson, Teresa Oaxaca, Susan O’Neil, Jonathan Linton and Patricia McMahon Rice.
She also studied for 10 years with Living Master Artist Rob Liberace, BFS, MFA and Grand Prize Winner of the Portrait Society of America. Linda took many classes from him over the years, including: Trois Crayon, watercolor, charcoal, acrylics, oil in Advanced Portraiture, Advanced drawing and still life.
Ms. Beardsley will be exhibiting landscapes in oil, pastel and watercolor. She will also be showing still life paintings in trois crayon and water-soluble oil, as well as portraits in charcoal, trois crayon, pastel and oil.
Linda is a member of Tanglewood Art League and Heartland Cultural Alliance.
For more information, contact Norma Evans by phone at 863-385-3533 or email at nrpe1901@gmail.com.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is a 501 © (3) not-for-profit organization dedicated enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.