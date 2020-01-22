AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance is offering a FREE LightRoom introduction class for photographers. This class by Brenda Fishbaugh will take place from 6-8 p.m. today, Jan. 22, at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 West Main Street in Avon Park.
Create the work you’ve been imagining with the innovative tools, filters and settings in the world’s most complete and intuitive photo editing service. Explore all the ways that you can use LightRoom to make your most powerful images ever.
No need to buy software or bring a computer to this class--just a pad and pen! Email BrendaFishbaugh@gmail.com to get a link to some basic videos to familiarize you with all LightRoom can do!
For more information, contact Brenda Fishbaugh by email at BrendaFishbaugh@gmail.com or call/text 260-410-4078.