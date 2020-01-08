AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance is offering an Intermediate Level Drawing Course on landscapes, by international award winning artist, Beverly Marshall.
This is a class for artists who have had some previous experience in pencil drawing. Students will build on their existing skills.and learn more advance levels of how to shade, pencil control and different techniques in shading.
Attention will be paid to detail and contrast to bring more realism in the drawing. The class focus will be on capturing the essence of different scenery using a grid method.
This is a four week course that meets Sundays from 2-3:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, 19, 26, and Feb. 2 at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 West Main Street in Avon Park.
The cost of the course is $120 including supplies.
For more information or to register, contact Gaylin Thomas by phone at 863-414-1578 or email mothomas@embarqmail.com.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.