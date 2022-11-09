SEBRING — Heartland Helping Hands, Inc., is a local Veterans 501 c3 organization formed by Shane and Sherri Eason in 2021. Their mission is to raise funds to provide dental and vision care to our veterans that is not typically covered by the VA and to offer Vocational Trade Scholarships to high school seniors going into community service oriented trades at South Florida State College. They work with SFSC Foundation to get their scholarship going for the 2023 graduating class. Proceeds from their events are going to veterans, high school seniors and upcoming events for the community for program services.
Check out their website at heartlandhelpinghands.org for upcoming events. A board of volunteers was added in 2022 that includes Alisha Landers, Jamie Landers, Daniel Epley and Miranda Flood.
Together they planned and presented two Halloween Spooktaculars in just six weeks time with very minimal funding, the first in Avon Park, the second in Lake Placid. They received candy donations and sponsor funds that were received went to additional candy, bounce houses, popcorn and cotton candy. There were DJs, photo booths, face painting and games at each event. Extreme Dance Studio performed as well.
In Donaldson Park at Avon Park, there was barely a slow moment at the concession tent. Then for the finale in Lake Placid, they enlisted a Fire Flow dancer for an excellent performance and the crowd went wild. Cars were lined up and down U.S. 27 at the Lake Placid Moose Lodge.
Kids came from everywhere to see the events and they could not have asked for a better turnout! Board member Alisha Landers states, “We are so appreciative of the community support for our first events and look forward to doing great things right here in Highlands County.”