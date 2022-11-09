SEBRING — Heartland Helping Hands, Inc., is a local Veterans 501 c3 organization formed by Shane and Sherri Eason in 2021. Their mission is to raise funds to provide dental and vision care to our veterans that is not typically covered by the VA and to offer Vocational Trade Scholarships to high school seniors going into community service oriented trades at South Florida State College. They work with SFSC Foundation to get their scholarship going for the 2023 graduating class. Proceeds from their events are going to veterans, high school seniors and upcoming events for the community for program services.

Check out their website at heartlandhelpinghands.org for upcoming events. A board of volunteers was added in 2022 that includes Alisha Landers, Jamie Landers, Daniel Epley and Miranda Flood.

