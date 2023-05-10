Wednesday, March 29, marked National Vietnam Veterans Day. The special day was designated by President Donald Trump in 2017, establishing the day each year as a time to honor veterans of the Vietnam War. The date was chosen to be observed in perpetuity as March 29, 1973, was the day United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished, and the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.
This year the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1097 hosted its first Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day. On March 29, the chapter held a Flag Retirement Ceremony and a Commemorative Pinning Ceremony in recognition of their service during the Vietnam War to all Vietnam and Vietnam era veterans.