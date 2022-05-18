SEBRING — Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church presented the Rev. Laura M. White Memorial Scholarship to Sidney Hicks from Sebring High School’s Class of 2022.
The Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church of Sebring, Florida, where Rev. Willie Hayes Sr. is the Pastor, is proud to announce that Sidney Hicks has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Rev. Laura M. White Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is presented annually to a Sebring High School senior.
Rev. Laura M. White was a university professor, mentor, mother, wife and devoted minister, who served at Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church from 2012-2017. This scholarship is in honor of her belief in excellence in education and its pathway to a greater future.
The Women of Purpose Auxiliary of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church continues to keep her vision alive.
Sidney wrote in her essay regarding challenges, “Even though weightlifting played a major role in my high school career, there is one thing that has also had a tremendous impact as well—AVID. The six years that I have been an AVID member, I learned what it is like to be a part of something bigger than myself. Both activities truly challenged experiences have made me what I am today, which is strong-willed, determined, self-advocating, loving and a level-headed young woman who is full of ambition.”
Upon graduation from Sebring High School, Sidney plans to attend Florida A & M University or Edward Waters College.
Congratulations, Sidney Hicks.