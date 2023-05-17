Each year, Highlands County Audubon Society (HCAS) awards scholarships to Highlands County high school seniors. This year, $500 scholarships were awarded to a senior from Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid high schools to assist them in their post-secondary education.
The major criteria for the scholarship are: Demonstrate a strong academic achievement (GPA of 3.0 or greater) and seek an advanced degree in a field related to natural sciences (biology, geology, ornithology), ecology, conservation, environmental sciences, water or land management, conservation, forestry, or State/Federal Park Service. This year’s recipients more than qualified for the awards, and are excellent representatives of their school.