Lewis named to VSU Dean’s List
VALDOSTA, GEORGIA — Valdosta State University congratulates Trent Lewis of Sebring, for earning a spot on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 4:07 am
To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.
Nellett named to SNHU Dean’s List
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Juanita Nellett of Sebring has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Szoka, Escobar make SNHU President’s List
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates Alexis Szoka of Sebring and Anthony Escobar of Sebring on being named to the Fall 2022 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Williams makes Dean’s List at Belmont University
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Katelynn Williams of Lake Placid has qualified for the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Approximately 52% of Belmont’s 7,100 undergraduate students qualified for the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.