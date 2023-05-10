Cypress boardwalk

Cypress Swamp boardwalk is open. However, the historic catwalk beyond the open scenic vista is currently closed for repairs.

 

Highlands Hammock State Park cordially invites residents and visitors from communities throughout the greater Heartland to celebrate Mother’s Day by taking the park tram tour on Sunday. The Hammock Inn concession, which operates the tours, is offering a special 50% discounted rate of $7.50 plus tax for all mothers. The cost of tram tickets is $15 per adult and $10 for children 6-12 years old. Children aged 5 and younger are free.

The same discount will be applied on Father’s Day, June 18, weather and road conditions permitting in consideration of the summer rainy season.

