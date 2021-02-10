SEBRING — Stacy Hill has made a huge impact at the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529. For several years, she and Rob Lipscomb have been known to the Lodge as the organizers and promoters of the NRA banquet held at the Lodge. As a new member, she is talking to her friends about what the Elks do for the community and how much camaraderie goes on at the Lodge. Consequently, she has brought in several members. Hill spearheaded the recent successful car show and along with her friends, they are working on future events to be held at the Lodge. “Thank you Stacy,” the Lodge said. “As your smile and enthusiasm are contagious!”
Stacy was born in Stuart, Florida and raised in Highlands County. She lived in Palm Beach County for 20 years and graduated from Palm Beach Community College with a degree in Biology, Northwood University with a degree in Computer Science and Business and University of Florida with a Certificate in Geomatics. Stacy is a Certified Public Manager and works as a Construction Project Manager for the Florida Department of Transportation. She has one teenage daughter, Jayce. She enjoys reading, spending time with friends and her large extended family, as well as spending time in the woods. She and Rob reside in Zolfo Springs.