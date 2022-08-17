SEBRING — Aktion Club of Highlands County had a groovy time at the Highlands Quarters For A Cause auction on Aug. 9 at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse.
Everyone enjoyed the hippie-style theme with several wearing tie-dye outfits, go go boots, bandanas and bell bottom pants. A lot of peace and love was spread throughout the room. A $20 gift certificate to the Green Leaf Vegan Cafe in Sebring was presented to the best dressed hippie who was Diana Seibel. Jeanie Sanders placed second.
Aktion Club collected $1,375.25 through the auction, raffle items, 50/50 drawing and food sales during the event. It was a packed house with lots of great items to bid on. The club even auctioned themselves off to a lucky winner who needed yard work done. The club gave four hours of service to help the winner clean up around their yard.
Club members helped to serve the food, which was a hippie-style menu consisting of vegetable stir fry over brown rice, fresh berry parfaits and drinks. They also sold raffle tickets, collected quarters in the auction and helped to clean up afterwards.
Aktion Club will use the money to help local families during the holiday season.
Highlands Quarters for a Cause hosts their auction every second Tuesday of the month at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse. They select a new charity each month.