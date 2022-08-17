SEBRING — Aktion Club of Highlands County had a groovy time at the Highlands Quarters For A Cause auction on Aug. 9 at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse.

Everyone enjoyed the hippie-style theme with several wearing tie-dye outfits, go go boots, bandanas and bell bottom pants. A lot of peace and love was spread throughout the room. A $20 gift certificate to the Green Leaf Vegan Cafe in Sebring was presented to the best dressed hippie who was Diana Seibel. Jeanie Sanders placed second.

Recommended for you