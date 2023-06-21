Sugar Express

Visitors were able to take hour-long tours countryside on the U.S. Sugar Express over the weekend, with it departing three times daily.

 KIM MOODY/STAFF

The Lake Placid Historical Society announces its charity auction offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride in the cab of the iconic Sugar Express Steam Locomotive Number 148.

This extraordinary event is set to captivate history enthusiasts and locomotive aficionados alike, with all proceeds directly benefiting the preservation and promotion of Lake Placid’s rich heritage. Now, the Lake Placid Historical Society is granting two lucky individuals the chance to experience the exhilaration of riding in the cab of this remarkable locomotive.

