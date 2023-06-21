The Lake Placid Historical Society announces its charity auction offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride in the cab of the iconic Sugar Express Steam Locomotive Number 148.
This extraordinary event is set to captivate history enthusiasts and locomotive aficionados alike, with all proceeds directly benefiting the preservation and promotion of Lake Placid’s rich heritage. Now, the Lake Placid Historical Society is granting two lucky individuals the chance to experience the exhilaration of riding in the cab of this remarkable locomotive.
Bidding for this extraordinary experience will commence on June 16 at 5 p.m. and will culminate on June 25 at 7 p.m. Interested participants can visit the Lake Placid Historical Society’s website at lakeplacidhistoricalsociety.org for more information and to place their bids and join in the excitement of this unique opportunity.
“We are thrilled to offer this rare experience to our community and supporters,” expressed Maria Hagg, president of the Lake Placid Historical Society. “This auction allows us to raise crucial funds to continue our preservation efforts and share our town’s heritage with future generations. We are so grateful to U.S. Sugar and Sugar Express for making this opportunity available.”
Also, enjoy the 32nd annual Caladium Festival July 28 and 29 in Lake Placid. The festival includes a car and bike show, arts and crafts, vendor booths, entertainment and much more. Visit caladiumfestival.org for more information.
Established over four decades ago, the Lake Placid Historical Society is dedicated to preserving, documenting, and promoting the unique history of Lake Placid. Through engaging exhibits, educational programs, and community initiatives, the Society strives to foster an appreciation for our town’s heritage, ensuring that Lake Placid’s stories and artifacts are cherished for generations to come.