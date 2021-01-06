SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. were able to distribute 36 Christmas gift bags to children in the community during the week of Christmas. With help from their volunteers and sponsors, this year’s seventh annual event was a success for the Ministry. “We love the children of our community and feel blessed to be able to make their holiday special,” said the Ministry.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit families hard and if we can help make the holidays feel a little more normal, what a blessing.
Along with their own volunteers, Holy Trap Ministries Inc. was helped by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office COPS ADAPT unit. These deputies lent a helping hand in distributing the gifts. “They are a great group of officers with a huge heart for this community and its youth,” said the Ministry.