SEBRING — The Sebring Garden Club Inc. is proud to announce that Hailey Hood is the recipient of this year’s scholarship. Hailey is graduating with honors from Sebring High School and is the daughter of Sally and Darin Hood of Avon Park.
In addition to taking honors courses in High School, Hailey works at Bill Jarrett Ford, volunteers at the Garden of Joy and is a member of FFA. She has been accepted to the University of Florida in Gainesville where she hopes to major in agricultural marketing.
The Sebring Garden Club would like thank their generous donors and the attendees of their annual card party for helping raise the money for the scholarship. Congratulations to all graduates and their teachers, especially to Hailey for her achievements.