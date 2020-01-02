SEBRING — Heartland Rural Health Network’s iMAD program held its I Make A Difference 2019 conference recently at the Champion for Children Circle Theatre in Sebring. The event was held in December and attendees included local children service providers, partners in prevention, parents, educators and advocates for childhood wellness.
The focus of the conference was on adolescent mental health topics, including understanding the changes an adolescent brain undergoes, puberty, and looking at the effectiveness of other youth programs in our community.
Donna Lucero, MA, LPCC, NCC, was the featured speaker. Lucero is the director of clinical services at All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico and she spoke about recognizing, understanding and responding to the impact of childhood trauma.
“Making sense out of behavior helps us understand what’s going on and informs our response,” Lucero said.
Lucero described how many children who are going through a trauma may act out, but others may tune out.
“Those are the kids who may not get the attention in school that others may” because they are not being aggressive, she said. “They are in fact not paying attention because they are worried if a parent is going to be alive at the end of the day, so they are most likely not learning at school.”
Lucero went on to say that trauma impacts emotional and cognitive development in children. Girls don’t stop developing until their mid-20s while boys’ development is usually complete by the late-20s to early-30s, she said. Another important fact to remember, Lucero said, is that trauma impacts memory in terms of how it is stored and retrieved.
“Many people are not able to recognize their trauma cues until they are older,” Lucero said. Trauma cues are tricky and they last a lifetime, she said.
Lucero talked about [emotional and cognitive] regulation and relationships. “They are connected,” she said. “They are oftentimes both impacted by trauma, not just one or the other.”
At the forum, program data from 2018-19 was presented by the University of Florida evaluators Dr. Julie A. Graber, professor and chair, Department of Psychology; Dr. Sarah D. Lynne, assistant professor, Department of Family, Youth and Community Sciences; and Dr. Allison Metz, postdoctoral associate, Department of Psychology.
The iMAD program administers entry and exit surveys to participating students, and the surveys are sent directly to the University of Florida for evaluation.
“This is a teen pregnancy program but it’s taking into account things that are part of a larger picture,” Lynne said. “Those things are managing stress, having relationships that keep you out of trouble, managing conflict without causing more conflict and sharing ideas about things that really matter with a trusted adult.”
“This all ties into the concepts of regulation and relationships I talked about,” Lucero said.
“Our trauma kit is our ability to develop human relationships,” Lucero said. “It is with us all the time. Regulate then educate.”
Prior to completing the program students reported their intention to have sexual intercourse in the next six months if given the change. 84% of students reported they did not intend to have sexual intercourse. However, 25% of males reported they intended to have sexual intercourse in the next six months if given the chance compared to 7% of females. The percent of youth intending to engage in sexual intercourse was lowest among sixth graders (8%), followed by seventh graders (17%) and highest among eighth graders (24%).
The program has a significant and immediate positive effect for the youth at highest risk — those who reported they intended to have sex prior to receiving the program. Among those youth, 32% reported that they no longer intended to have sex in the next six months after receiving the iMAD program.
According to the UF evaluators, the program “appears to be effective in reducing intentions to have sex and increasing sexual health knowledge among middle school students.”
“This information is great, because we can see through the data that the program is working,” Lynne said. “We are seeing this reflected in the state data, and this is really exciting.
“Our goal is to try and help as many kids as we can,” she said.
Lynne said the UF evaluators want to see the program maintain these gains and provide further benefits like bullying and prevention during the program and how it might impact program outcomes, and focusing on youth homelessness among sexual and gender minority youth.
“One of the most beautiful and key things I took away from this much-needed conference is ‘regulate then educate,’” said Aisha Alayande, executive director of Heartland Core Wellness, formerly Drug Free Highlands. “This quote by Donna Lucero speaks to how hard it may be to get through to youth and adults because we are speaking to people who are constantly in survival mode.
“It is hard to reach someone who has built up walls and adopted coping skills that keep everything out, even when it keeps out the good stuff.”
Community partners for the conference included Champion for Children Foundation, Chicanes, Dunkin’, Panera Bread and Starbucks.
The mission of the iMAD program is that each person who encounters the program is left feeling like they make a difference, with one of those ways being through serving the community. The program offers in-school and after-school initiatives that focus on social and emotional learning techniques such as self awareness, self management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision making for middle and high school-age students in our community.
The aim of Heartland Rural Health Network is to improve access to quality health care by implementing creative solutions in collaboration with network members and community partners in rural areas. The network’s service areas include Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee counties and portions of Charlotte and Polk counties.
For more information about the iMAD program, call Larry Moore, iMAD program director, at 863-452-6530.