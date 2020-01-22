AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance presents its Inaugural Florida Art & Heritage Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 25, at Main Street and Museum Avenue, Avon Park.
The Florida Art & Heritage Festival is an all age event that celebrates the art and heritage of Central Florida. It is produced by Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) and sponsored by: Highlands News-Sun, Bill Jarrett Ford, NUCOR, Bagwell Lumber, Highlands County Tourist Development Council & Ben Hill Griffin.
Indoor activities include: Juried fine art exhibit of Florida artists, barbecue cuisine, wood turnings, sculptures and rustic furniture made from ancient wood salvaged from Florida rivers, crafted jewelry, Chihuly art design activity for children and Dining Car Cobbler sale.
Outdoor activities include: a Florida Cracker Cowboy demonstration, sidewalk chalk painting by Beverly Marshall, live music, dance performance, food vendors and art and crafts tents.
Main stage will see Swamp Rats at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Ray Cerbone at 11:30 a.m.; Centerstage at 12:30 p.m.; Back Porch Revival at 1 p.m.; and a whip cracking contest at 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Gaylin Thomas by email at mothomas@embarqmail.com or phone 863-414-1578.