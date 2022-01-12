January Elk of the Month

SEBRING — Richard Vosburgh is named Elk of the Month for January by Exalted Ruler Wainetta Holmes. Richard and his wife of eight years, Kim Albritton, joined the Sebring Elks in November 2021. In his new member paperwork, he volunteered to take over the Lodge’s website and in December he was asked to do just that. The website had not been updated for three years and within one month he had updated every section and set up the processes to keep new content going to him so that he can get it posted.
“We welcome Richard as our newest Webmaster!” said the Lodge.
Richard was an Army Brat when at 15 years old his family moved to Sebring in 1967; and Sebring has been his hometown ever since. He has 40-plus years of senior level Human Resources experience in global organizations. In 2014 he retired as SVP and Chief HR Officer at KEMET Electronics Corporation, and moved from Fort Lauderdale back to Sebring. Prior to that, he was SVP-HR at MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas and has held VP-HR positions at HP (in Houston and Singapore), Volkswagen (in Germany) and Hyatt Hotels & Resorts. He has also worked for Campbell Soup Company, Gallup and PepsiCo in support of Talent and Organization Effectiveness.
The author of numerous journal articles and three books, he has a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology (1979 from USF), was chairman of the HR professional society HRPS and was Executive Editor of the People + Strategy journal. His parents were long time Sebring Elks beginning in the late 1960s.