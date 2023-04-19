FINDLAY, Ohio — Jazsmin Ganaban, of Lake Placid, recently won an award at the University of Findlay’s 2023 Student Art and Design Juried Exhibition. Ganaban received first place for her digital photography piece “Obscurity”.

Free and open to the public through April 28, artwork will be displayed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in the Dudley and Mary Marks Lea Gallery located in the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion.

