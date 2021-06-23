John Vawter honored by VFW

SEBRING — John E. Vawter Sr. of Sebring, Florida, Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 4300 and Seam Squirrel (CMDR) of Pup Tent 17 in Bradenton, Florida, has been elected Senior Vice Commander of the Military Order of the Cootie (MOC) grand of Florida, the honor degree of the VFW.
Vawter is a member of the Military Order of the Cootie (MOC)! Yes, you heard it correctly, but as crazy as the name sounds, these gentlemen are serious about what they do. The members of this elite club include officers, members and leaders of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and are recognized for their outstanding service to the VFW and its programs.
The club was founded in 1920 because the MOC, otherwise known as the cooties, understood the need to entertain hospitalized troops and veterans. Since 1923, they have been part of the VFW and have worked hard to add military humor to the lives of our heroes who are suffering. Their motto is “keep them smiling in beds of white.”
MOC was there in the beginning of the VFW National Home for Children, a massive campus of homes located in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, where they care for the widows and children of our Armed Forces. It’s a good feeling to know there are people out there like John who do so much for our troops and veterans. We hope this honorable group will carry on for as long as our servicemen will need them.