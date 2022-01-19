SEBRING — The First United Methodist Church of Sebring will host the renowned King’s Brass in concert Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.
Tim Zimmerman and the nine-member ensemble from around the U.S. perform 150 concerts per year in the U.S. and some international countries. The music is a mixture of sacred, pop, jazz and patriotic songs. The group plays to the audience and actually gets out into the audience. You do not want to miss this event.
Tickets are not required. Church is at 126 S. Pine St. on the corner of Pine and Center Streets. For further information, contact Concert Chairman William Ritze at 989-727-3116.