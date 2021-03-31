AVON PARK — The Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive for Persons with Developmental Disabilities has been in existence since 1970. For every donation, each donor is offered a piece of candy by the Knight present, most commonly a Tootsie Roll. Because of these little gifts of appreciation, the “Campaign for People with Intellectual Disabilities” has frequently referred to as the “Tootsie Roll Drive.” It is a popular and successful fundraisers conducted by Knights of Columbus councils.
This years’ drive by the Knights of Columbus Council #5441 benefited Ridge Area Arc with nearly $2,000. The funds were collected at local Winn Dixie stores.
This year’s chairman of the drive, Arnold Austin along with Tom Blomeke visited the Ridge Area Arc campus recently to present the proceeds to Arc’s CEO, Kathleen Border. The funds generated from this drive will be used to support Ridge Area Arc’s mission to be the best consumer-focused provider of services for individuals with developmental disabilities in Highlands and the surrounding counties. “We are so very grateful to the Knights of Columbus for this generous donation, we will use these funds efficiently to benefit the individuals we serve,” said Border.
Knights of Columbus Council 5441 is at 1520 Prospect Drive in Sebring. For more information, call 863-385-0987.
Ridge Area Arc is at 4352 Independence St.in Avon Park. For more information call 863-452-1295.