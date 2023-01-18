LAKE PLACID — After a very successful December Christmas Cruise-In Car & Bike Show at the Lake Placid Historical Society Train Depot, the Cruisers were back at the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25, on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid on Saturday.

The Cruisers had Cool Car Guy door prizes, and a generous 50/50 payout with a runner-up gift certificate from one of the local restaurant sponsors. The Cruisers played rock’n roll music from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s and awarded a Cruiser of the Month and a Bike of the Month license plates.

