LAKE PLACID — After a very successful December Christmas Cruise-In Car & Bike Show at the Lake Placid Historical Society Train Depot, the Cruisers were back at the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25, on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid on Saturday.
The Cruisers had Cool Car Guy door prizes, and a generous 50/50 payout with a runner-up gift certificate from one of the local restaurant sponsors. The Cruisers played rock’n roll music from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s and awarded a Cruiser of the Month and a Bike of the Month license plates.
The American Legion’s Mess Hall Kitchen was open and serving hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, onion rings, etc. And the Legion’s bar was open, serving everything from water, soda pop, and beer, to hard drinks.
Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows are family-friendly. The Cruisers are dog-friendly, too. Just keep your pooch on a leash and clean up after them.
On Feb. 11, Lake Country Cruisers will be hosting their very first Car & Bike Show and Swap Meet to the Lake Placid American Legion. Details are on the website, LakeCountryCruisers.com.