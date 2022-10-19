LAKE PLACID — Lake Country Cruisers officially launched its 2022-2023 Car & Bike Show season at the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 on Oct. 8.
The Cruisers shared the American Legion parking lot with some fine citizens. American Legion Department of Florida, Department Disaster Preparedness Chair Bill Hoppner and Convoy Advance Unit leader Bob Neely with The Military Vehicle Preservation Association 2021 Yellowstone Trail Section Convoy were on hand.
The Legion and the MVPA used a portion of the Legion parking lot as a staging area for the relief effort for the Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Arcadia, and other areas of the Florida Gulf Coast that were savaged by Hurricane Ian. Lake Country Cruisers will be making a $200 donation to the DeSoto County Veteran Services.
By noon the Cruisers had 53 cars and bikes in the Legion’s parking lot. They had six motorcycles, thanks to Lamar Camacho, District 8 Riders chairman with the American Legion Riders. The Cruisers are hopeful that they’ll see more motorcycles at future shows. Members like all kinds of machines.
Oct. 10 was Cruiser Dan Ryan’s lucky day. Not only did Ryan win a set of open and closed box wrenches and screwdrivers door prize, he won the 50/50 and stuffed $250 in his pocket.
Lake Country Cruisers sponsors monthly “Meet ‘n Eat” luncheons at five Lake Placid restaurants in exchange for gift cards the restaurant provides. This month, newcomers Lamar Camacho and his wife Jennifer won the 50/50 runner-up prize of a $50 Gift Card for Dock 633, on Lake June Road in Lake Placid.
And lastly, the Cruiser of the Month was Gary Burnett, owner of a beautiful 1970 Lotus Europa. This was Burnett’s first Lake Country Cruiser event.
The Lake Country Cruisers managers are amazed at how many and the variety of cool cars that reside in one of the most rural areas in Florida. Their next Car & Bike Show will be Nov. 12 at the Lake Placid American Legion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.