LAKE PLACID — Lake Country Cruisers officially launched its 2022-2023 Car & Bike Show season at the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 on Oct. 8.

The Cruisers shared the American Legion parking lot with some fine citizens. American Legion Department of Florida, Department Disaster Preparedness Chair Bill Hoppner and Convoy Advance Unit leader Bob Neely with The Military Vehicle Preservation Association 2021 Yellowstone Trail Section Convoy were on hand.

