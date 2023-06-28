Summer has officially arrived. It’s hot, but that’s not stopping Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows. To help beat the heat, the Cruisers upcoming Sunday, July 2, Car & Bike Show will be an early evening event.
The Car & Bike Show at the Lake Placid American Legion, Post 25, on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid, will be from 5-8 p.m. in the Legion parking lot. Cruiser of the Month and Bike of the Month awards will be given, as well as door prizes, a generous 50-50, and a 50-50 runner-up prize.
The Cruisers will supply the rock’n roll music outside and the American Legion will have burgers, cheeseburgers, and hotdogs on the outside grill. There will be live entertainment inside the Legion. Rob Stotz will be onstage with his “Rock’n The Oldies” show from 5-8 p.m. The Legion bar will be open and serving soft and hard drinks, beer and wine.
Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows are family and veteran friendly. Bring a veteran friend, the kids, the grand kiddos, nephews and nieces. And, the shows are dog-friendly, too. Just keep Fido on a leash and clean up after him. The Sunday evening Car & Bike Show is part of Post 25’s weekend of Independence Day, 4th of July festivities.
The Legion Picnic will be Saturday, July 1, Post 25 starting at noon. Festivities for the kids will include a 25-foot water slide, face painting, and a watermelon-eating contest. The outside grill will be cooking hot dogs, burgers, cheeseburgers, and grilled chicken. Veterans and first responders eat for free. The Legion’s inside bar will be open.
George Durham and Gwen Simmons will be performing as the “George Durham & Company Band” live from 2-5 p.m. Gwen has a beautiful voice and George plays six different instruments.
Come on out and celebrate the nation’s 247th birthday weekend. And what better way than coming to a car show and a picnic at the American Legion, Post 25 in Lake Placid.