Summer has officially arrived. It’s hot, but that’s not stopping Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Shows. To help beat the heat, the Cruisers upcoming Sunday, July 2, Car & Bike Show will be an early evening event.

The Car & Bike Show at the Lake Placid American Legion, Post 25, on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid, will be from 5-8 p.m. in the Legion parking lot. Cruiser of the Month and Bike of the Month awards will be given, as well as door prizes, a generous 50-50, and a 50-50 runner-up prize.

