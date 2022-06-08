September — Cordelia Bemis, our Wekiva camper, sent a video about her Wekiva adventures. Ray Adelmann, a Garden Club member, gave a presentation about recycling and composting. Marcia Price talked about some of the crafts that will be on sale at the boutique at the Masonic Lodge and Brenda Stevens asked for more volunteers for the homes and gardens. Janet Earnshaw spoke about the club’s 70th anniversary in February. Many plants were raffled and the 50/50 ($67) was won by Sandy Otway. Raffle tickets for the $100 bill were also sold by Mary Flummer. Everyone seemed to be happy to be back among their Garden Club friends after a long hot summer.
October — Guest speaker was William Masters (The History of Lake Placid Fruit & Nut Grove). Very informative talk about lychee trees and how they started their business in Lake Placid. All reports given and information about the Home Tour crafts, boutique, tickets presented. The 50/50 ($65) was won by Karla Bieneman. Many plants were raffled by Ray Adelmann. On Oct. 11 the Garden Club collaborated with the director of Florida Fish & Wildlife Conversation to plant 25 native plants to enhance the gardens at the library.
November — Lunch was a traditional turkey dinner provided by Hartzells and served by the hostesses. The speaker was Anita Hurley, director of Manna Ministries who spoke about her organization. Garden Club members and others in the community generously donated foodstuffs and hygiene items throughout the year. Committee reports were given and new members welcomed and presented with a poinsettia. Garden therapy, youth gardening, civic beautification all worked on projects this month as well as acorns. Everything is in order for the HHGT tour. Christmas Trees for Scholarships was very successful; there were 39 trees entered in the contest. First place went to Scarlet Bergner, $25; second place went to Sue Rood, $15; and third place went to Carole Knopf, $10. On Nov. 9, 21 members toured the Costa Farm Nursery in Venus. Fuss and brag, opportunity drawing and table decoration drawing ended the meeting.
December — On Dec. 8 the Lake Placid Garden Club celebrated their Christmas lunch and meeting. Much fun and enjoyment was had by all. Reports were given, including the final HHGT attendance count of 308 tickets sold. The 70th anniversary meeting will be held in February for members only. Vera Olds won the 50/50 which was $57. The wreath was raffled and won by Cici Chuplis. Opportunity table was beautiful and many members lucked out and won. There was a gathering in memory of Dorry Christie on Jan. 8 at the Government Center. The memorial was rescheduled for March 26 at the Town Government Center. Left right game was played as well as several games of bingo.
January — The speaker was Highlands Hammock ranger Laura McMullenn, who gave the interesting information about topography and native plants growing at Highlands Hammock. All reports given and upcoming events listed — February meeting was the 70th anniversary celebration, which is a members-only event. One more thing in January is the cut, clip, coffee at Ray Adelmann’s home on Jan. 26. All the rest of the events will be listed in the February report. The 50/50 raffle of $58 was won by Mary Barbara Sweed.
February — The Lake Placid Garden Club 70th anniversary celebration was held on Feb. 9 at the Town Government Center. Marjorie Hendon, the FFGC president, attended. Sharon Diaz was the emcee and did a wonderful job. Lunch was prepared by Paula Fabik and helpers. The following main items were presented: acknowledgment of past presidents, longest active member (Margaret Gleave) and most senior member (Trudy Ricketts) and they were both presented with beautiful flower arrangements, mission statement, 70 years of LPGC reviewed with wonderful memory slides, member recognition for putting together this event, raffle table, table centerpieces drawings (Jennifer Marsh and team put these together and they were outstanding). On Feb. 23, Gayle Wilkens presented a workshop at the Meadowlake Gazebo on how to make a large split leaf philodendron sheath vase.
March — On March 9, one of the continuing scholarship recipients, Madyson D’Espies, gave a short summary of her goals and a thank you to the members. The program featured Yaupon Tea Company with slides and samples to taste. The CEO, Shelby Steele, gave the history of the Florida native plant. Scholarship committee chose recipients, names will be given at the May meeting. Marcia Price introduced the new slate of officers to be voted on at the April meeting. President Denning announced the upcoming events: March 25 — blueberry U-pick; March 26-27 – Orchid Show in memory of Peter Otway; March 30 — Member appreciation picnic at the Lake Placid Ball Park and April 25 — FFGC District IX Spring Meeting in Naples. Fuss and brag presented by Sharon Diaz and Joann Nicodemus and the 50/50 raffle won by Mary Barbara Sweed in the amount of $54. New business: A suggestion box was available for ideas, suggestions or gripes. Manna Ministries donations will be collected at the April meeting. On March 5 the annual plant sale was held and was a great success.
April — On April 13, the program was presented by Rachel Fedders from Archbold Biological Station whose program was about “Gopher Tortoises” with pictures and questions from members. New members were introduced and each one received a small plant. Membership is now 89. All reports were given. A new committee was formed called the Sunshine Gardening Angels. This committee will check on non-participating members, chat and ask if they are being taken care of. Committee members include Sandy Otway, Mary Flummer, Laura Krumm and Carol Lambert. President Denning presented new proposals to the by-laws and Marcia Price presented the proposed slate of officers for 2022-23. Voting and installation will take place at the May meeting. Fuss & brag presented by Sharon Diaz with a plant study on begonias. 50/50 was drawn and the winner was Michelle Pearman, who won $69. Opportunity table drawing and table decoration drawing finalized the meeting.
May — On May 11, the Lake Placid Garden Club held the last meeting for the year. It was amazing to have the scholarship recipients and the members visit. The scholarship recipients gave short talk about their future plans. All committees gave their reports and several new bylaws were approved. The lucky 50/50 winner was Shirley Puzey, who won $67. The horticulture plants were drawn and also the table decorations were won by lucky members. Sharon Diaz gave her usual “comedy” presentation with a fuss and brag item. Janet Earnshaw and Marcia Price then performed the installation of new officers with a beautiful theme, “Palettes of Gardening.”