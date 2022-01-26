Square dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a square dance from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Sunshine RV Park, State Road 70 East of U.S. 27. Robert Peacock will call MS/PLUS. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Trash and treasure sale
LAKE PLACID — The St. James Catholic Church Women’s Group is holding a trash and treasure sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the church, 3380 Placid View Drive. Clothing, housewares, tools, toys, linens, jewelry, boutique items and more. For more information, call 863-465-3215.
P.E.O. Group to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Highlands P.E.O. Group, a philanthropic women’s educational organization, will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the home of Janet Mitchell. Members living or visiting in the area are invited. For more information, call 863-402-4655.
Caladium Arts & Crafts tea
LAKE PLACID — The annual Caladium Arts & Crafts Cooperative Tea will be held Sunday, Feb. 13, at our facility, 132 E. Interlake Blvd. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the tea will be from 2-4 p.m. Tickets are available at our store; the price is $25 each plus tax. Please join us for tea and sandwiches and a raffle. The painting, “St. Augustine Lighthouse,” (21-by-24 inches) is valued at $250 and will be raffled. Tickets are one for $1 or ssix for $5 cash. The winning ticket will be drawn at Tea on Feb. 13. For more information, call 863-699-5940.
Garden Club plant sale
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the Lake Placid Garden Club will be holding its annual plant sale at the Journal Plaza. Reasonably priced plants. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund for the youth in Lake Placid.
Caladium Co-Op auction
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, March 12, a quarter auction will be held at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-operative at 132 E. Interlake Blvd. The doors will open at 10 a.m. and the auction starts at 11 a.m. and continues until it’s over. Tickets are on sale now at Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-operative, Inc. $8 cash. Call 863-699-5940 for more information.