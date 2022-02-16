SEBRING — The Highlands Museum of the Arts presents the group exhibition and competition, “Lakeland Circle of Artists—What Do You See?” featuring the works of Jean Cormier, Ron Horn, Mark Kilvington, Preston Stafford and Mary Worsley. The exhibition will run from Feb. 25 through April 5.
Opening Reception is Friday, Feb. 25, between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Highlands Museum of the Arts, 351 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Viewing hours for this collection is 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
Cormier is inspired by the magnificent creation surrounding us, and it is her passion to draw and paint both the seen and the unseen. Whether drawing or painting realism or abstract, Cormier credits God with her talent and creativity.
Horn paints in both oil and acrylic. His representational style of painting is inspired by the art and design found in everyday, often overlooked, man-made objects. One of his favorite subjects is classic cars. He often depicts his subjects in interesting, closely cropped compositions to encourage others to see art in the simple things that surround us.
Kilvington comes from a background of industrial design, but his true passion is for art and history. His work in acrylic paint, pencil, and ink line brings historical times and characters to life.
Stafford started drawing silly little things around the age of 4. He always had a love for drawing and painting in school. The last 14 years, he has taught mostly ceramics and pottery at a Lakeland high school. Drawing and painting helped him get through the lonely times when everyone had to stay put because of COVID-19. He owes everything to God’s grace and gifts; He provided Stafford with a gift of awareness and love for art.
Worsley is mostly a portrait artist. She loves to paint faces, from pets and wildlife to people, especially her grandchildren. Occasionally she paints a landscape, but her passion is portraits.