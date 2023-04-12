Is your yard and landscaping a joy or a nightmare? Are you frustrated with your plants not doing well? Has someone said, “That’s just Florida!”? Don’t fear, you don’t have a brown thumb; you just need a nudge in the right direction. Keep reading and we’ll tell you how.

In the ‘70s the folks in Colorado decided they needed to come up with a set of guidelines that people “Xeri- from the Greek word dry and scaping a play-off of the word landscaping. Basically, it meant landscaping with less water. It is still used today but it didn’t translate into something that fit Florida’s environment. Florida had special needs and needed its own guidelines.

Recommended for you