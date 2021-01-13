LAKE PLACID — On Jan. 8, Karen Denning, Sandy Rosch, and Sandy and Peter Otway, traveled to Royce Ranch to work on their acorns, flowers and bushes under the direction of Tessie Offner, Florida Wildlife coordinator.
Karen and Sandy did mostly weeding (which was easy since they had had cooler weather). Sandy and Peter planted nine trays of acorns, told to grow and wished good luck.
“In case you wondered, that is 450 acorns planted in the dirt,” the Club said.
The shift after this, Agnes and Bill Smith, Carol Lambert and Julie, one of the Ridge Rangers, continued the planting process. “I am quite sure they would have planted the same amount during their shift which would total approximately 800 tiny acorns, not bad for a morning’s work,” said the Club. Thanks to all who helped and we will see you next month.