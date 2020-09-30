SEBRING — On Sept, 24, at 8 a.m. Karen Denning, Sandy Rosch, Sandy and Peter Otway arrived at Royce Ranch to continue our weeding and re-potting acorn project. Tessie Offner, Florida Wildlife Volunteer Coordinator informed us that we would be weeding and re-potting more “baby” flowers from trays into pots.
We alternated weeding and re-potting and time just flew by, talking and digging. Bill Smith arrived at 9:30 a.m. for the change of shift. The “white beard tongue” that we re-potted last time are tall and healthy.
The team is planning to set the third Thursday of each month as Lake Placid Garden Club’s acorn project workday.